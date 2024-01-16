News

Omoku Main Motor Park Captures LG Council Chairman’s Attention

Chairman, Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. Vincent Job says the deplorable state of the Omoku Main Motor Park is worrisome and needs urgent intervention.

The Chairman disclosed this while addressing participating firms who bidded for the job at the bid opening ceremony, which held at the Executive Council Chambers on Thursday, 11th January, 2024.

In his remark, the Chairman disclosed that the purpose of the gathering was to show transparency and accountability in the process and charged representatives of the firms to co-operate with drivers of the bid opening.

Firms that bidded for the reconstruction and remodeling of the Omoku Main Motor Park are: Asama Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, represented by Akio Uchendu; Chukwu Shedrack representing Salt Drilling and Oil Services; as well as Orashi Energy Services, represented by ChibuikeUmah.

Representatives of the Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement were present as well as Supervisors and various Directors.

