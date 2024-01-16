Enugu, Ogugu Community Get New King, 24yrs After 

The people of Ogugu in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State have elected Chief Aloysius Ogbonna (Ikemba) as their Igwe after a protracted tussle.

The community, which has not had any traditional ruler since 1999 after the death of their past traditional ruler, Late Igwe Godwin Ochi (Ubaojene 1), witnessed a keenly contested election that started Sunday afternoon. It had a large number of community members coming out en masse to vote and end the 24-year-old leadership interregnum.

The election, which adopted an open secret ballot system of voting, had a total of 1230 citizens accredited, representing all six villages that make up the community, including Ezioha-ogbodo, Ezioha – ụmụ egwu, Uhuokpo, Ibite, ugwoma, and uhuahu.

The contestants, namely, Gidim Godwin Egbo, a United States of America-based business mogul from Ugwuagbo – Uhuahu, adopted a local fowl as his chosen symbol for his supporters, while Chief Aloysius Ogbonna, a South African-based entrepreneur and veteran business tycoon, adopted an elephant.

Announcing the results, the chairman of the electoral committee, Apostle Ethel Chukwura, said Gidim Goddy Egbo scored 363 votes, while Chief Aloysius Ogbonna scored 867, thus declaring him as the Igwe-elect and the Ubogene 2 of Ogugu Community.

In his victory speech, Chief Aloysius Ogbonna said the victory is an act of God. He stated that his victory is an act of God and the collective decision of the people to put an end to years of leadership vacuum that has orchestrated series of marginalization across all sectors for the community.

Chief Ogbonna thanked Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, the president General of Ogugu community, Chief Paully Ofido, all the Opuga executives, among others, for their support, assuring that he would visit Gidim Egbo, who he said is his brother, to liaise and move the village forward.

“I am very grateful to God and to all who made this day a success.” “This is a victory of liberation and the unanimous decision of our people to choose a leader.”

“I thank our Governor Barr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, our President General, Chief Paully Ofido, all the Opuga executives for making this election a success.”

“I want to assure us that I will visit my elder brother, Gidim Godwin Egbo, to liaise with him so that we can move the community forward.” “There is no victory and no vanquished.”

The President-General of Ogugu Progressive Union, Opuga Chief Paully Ofido, thanked God for making the election a success. He stated that God helped the community to win all the battles both physical, spiritual, legal, and among others.

He described the Igwe elect, Chief Aloysius Ogbonna, as a man of high repute who has the community at heart and would do well for the betterment of all. According to him, “I am very grateful to God for making this election a success. Ogugu can now boast of having her first ìgwè elect in 24 years, which is highly commendable. I want to appreciate all the community members both home and abroad for their efforts, the Opuga across all branches, the Elders forum, the State Governor, Barr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftancy Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, the security agencies, amongst others.

It is time to move Ogugu forward, and I want to call on all to come together as one and move our community forward. It is a brotherly contest, and we must unite for the good of all.”