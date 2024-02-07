Police Raid Kidnappers’ Hideout In FCT, Arrest Ringleader, Others

Law Enforcement Raids Kidnappers’ Hideout In FCT Apprehending Notorious Ringleader And Five Accomplices.

In a decisive operation, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command operatives raided a kidnappers’ hideout situated in a hotel in Bassa village, FCT, leading to the arrest of six suspected kidnappers. The spokesperson for the command, SP Josephine Adeh, conveyed this development in a statement issued on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Among the apprehended individuals are the notorious wanted kidnap kingpin, Buhari Muhammad, aged 20, along with his accomplices Muhammad Sabiu (20), Isah Abdullahi, and Hamzat Musa (21). Additionally, two female suspects, Fatima Abdullahi (22) and Zuliat Yusuf (23), were also taken into custody.

The successful operation, carried out on Friday by FCT Police Command operatives attached to the anti-kidnapping unit, was based on credible intelligence. According to Adeh, the arrested individuals were part of a notorious kidnap syndicate responsible for the recent abduction of Joshua Eze, the husband of Blessing Eze. Blessing Eze had incurred a bullet injury during her husband’s abduction on January 27.

The seized items from the suspects include one AK47 rifle, 10 mobile phones, a cash sum of three hundred and forty-five thousand naira, and various other valuables. The suspects have reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime and other kidnapping incidents in the FCT.

While investigations continue, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, the Commissioner of Police FCT, expressed his commitment to eliminating criminality in all its forms within the FCT. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities through the provided emergency contact lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.