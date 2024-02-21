Female Journalists Tasked On Peace Building

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has asked female journalists to be objective in their reportage and engage in peace building.

The state Chief Executive gave the charge during the 8th Triennial Delegates Conference of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ),Rivers State Chapter.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Joe Johnson, he described journalists as the watch dog of the society and enjoined them to engage in promoting peace through objective reportage.

The Information Boss who noted that peace is sacrosanct in the development of any society as violence is counter productive, urged Rivers NAWOJ to shun from acts capable of dividing them for the overall interest of the populace.

He further asked the women journalists to follow the peace pathway of the State government in all their activities as an association while imbibing the principles of motherhood.

Inaugurating the new executives, the Deputy National President of NAWOJ, Dr Lilian Okonkwo Ogabu charged them to live upto their responsibilities and work according to the rules of NAWOJ by ensuring training and re-training of members.

She also advised members of the association to always rally round the executives, attend meetings and participate in activities.

On her part, the Zonal Vice President of NAWOJ, Stella Macauley urged the new leadership members of the association to imbibe patience in carrying out their responsibilities .

In her acceptance speech, the Chairperson, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana who promised to lead by example sought the members support towards achieving set goals and thanked Rivers State Government, the National and Zonal leadership of NAWOJ for their support.

Those inaugurated are Susan Serekara-Nwikhana Chairperson, Daba Bene Vice Chairperson, Edith Chuku Assistant Secretary, Anita Josephine Ogona Financial Secretary and Ceilina Georgewill Auditor, while the posts of Secretary and Treasurer were not cleared.

The theme of the conference is ”Role of Professional Women in Peace Building”.