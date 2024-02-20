DPO, SP Bako’s Killer, 2Baba Feared Dead

Notorious Iceland cult kingpin, Gift David (aka 2 Baba), killer of SP Angbashim Bako, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Ahoada Police Division may have been killed in a gun duel with security operatives, Saturday, February 17.

The Rivers State Police Command said intelligence revealed that the most wanted criminal in the state died after he lost consciousness and resuscitation attempt failed after he escaped during a raid on his camp by the police and other security agencies.

According to a statement by the command, “On February 1, it became clear through continuous surveillance that 2BABA strategically selected a campsite with difficult terrain to discourage land-based attacks, necessitating the use of canoes to reach the location.

“On February 10, the command shared essential information with the Air Force. Around 19:30hrs on the scheduled day, the Air Force executed an aerial assault, causing significant casualties and injuries to 2BABA and his gang.

“On February 17, at around 12:00hrs, 2BABA and his gang attacked Okogbe town and Odiokwu community, destroying pipelines.

“At 04:00hrs, operatives raided 2BABA’s new camp. Despite a fierce gun battle, 2BABA and his gang members escaped.

However, at around 14:00hrs, intelligence confirmed 2BABA’s death after he lost consciousness and resuscitation attempts failed”.

SP Koko stated that efforts were in progress to retrieve the body of the infamous killer, while investigations into the Iceland cult’s activities in the region continue.

The Police spokesperson disclosed that the Rivers State Police Command remains resolute in its duty to protect the lives and property of the citizens, and it will continue to employ all necessary resources and strategies to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.

Meanwhile, Igbu Akoh Youth Congress in Ahoada East Local Government Area has commended the security agencies in the State for the achievement and urged them to go after the sponsors of cultism in the area.

Hector Ekeakita, the Public Relations Officer of the body in an interview with journalists stated that if the Police and other security agencies relax, another crime lord may spring up.

Similarly, some sections of the public are doubtful that the notorious Iceland cult kingpin, Gift David is dead.

Some of them who spoke to our reporter on the claim by the Rivers State Police Command that the cult leader died shortly after he escaped from his camp during a raid by joint security forces want the Police to show proof of his dead body to convince them that 2Baba is actually dead.