NDDC Intervenes In Soku Community Cholera Outbreak

Amid the cholera outbreak that had reportedly claimed 9 lives in Soku Community in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has dispatched its rapid response medical team to the area to curtail further spread of the epidemic.

The medical team comprising doctors, nurses and other paramedics were sent to the community through the Rivers State office of the commission.

It was gathered that the medical team had moved into action, treating those affected and giving medical advice to community people in an attempt to control the spread of the disease.

SOS from the community indicated that the cholera outbreak was caused by bad and contaminated drinking water.

Tony Okocha, the Rivers State representative in the NDDC Management Board had said the quick medical intervention was aimed at saving lives of citizens of Soku Community.

He however, gave credit for the prompt response to, “the progressive, responsive and proactive 7th Governing Board of the NDDC ably led by Barr. Chiedu Ebie.”

The former chief of staff was overjoyed that the SOS presentation he made to the Board was not rejected, but acted upon swiftly by the management, stressing that the Board graciously provided the funds for the medical intervention programme.

Meanwhile, the chiefs, CDC and leaders of Soku community have commended NDDC for coming to their rescue through the medical outreach.

National Network gathered that the cholera outbreak started last quarter of last year, got worst with recorded fatalities by December, becoming more pronounced in January this year.

However, the Rivers State Government has denied the report. In a press statement from the Ministry of Health credited to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, the government said there was no cholera outbreak in Soku, neither did anybody die.

She stressed that issues dealing with health in the state should be confirmed from the Rivers State Ministry of Health and not from other sources.