Journalists Tasked On Professionalism, Career Roadmap

Development of a career road map has been identified as capable of enabling journalists reach their peak. Against this backdrop, media practitioners have been asked to identify and create a nitch for themselves inorder to excel in the journalism profession.

The task was given by media experts at a one-day virtual workshop for journalists tagged; “Career Roadmap for 2024”, organised by the Step-up for Women in Journalism Initiative (SWIJ), with support from the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) .

The Guest Speaker, who is the Managing Director of National Point Newspaper, Ibiba Don-Pedro, said, starting right,deveping inner strength and determination are some of the boosters for achieving career targets.

He encouraged reporters to do great reports that will sell their talents to the media audience while building and empowering themselves.

On his part, the Executive Director, Media Career Development Network, Lekan Otufodunrin, charged journalists to remain focused even when they fail to meet targets.

He further harped on the need to have accountability partner, develop quality relationships with mutual respect.

“It is important to be strategic about your career, have a career roadmap it will aid your growth”, the seasoned career mentor stated.

The Executive Director of SWIJ, hinted that the training was aimed at bridging the gap between setting goals and working towards achieving them.

Regretting that journalists often set lofty goals at the begining of the year but fail to take conscious steps towards achieving them, she noted that failure to achieve goals often lead to discouragement and feelings of depression.

The Head of the South-South Bureau of The Guardian Newspaper expressed optimism that the training will spur journalists to set clear goals, work towards achieving them with buoyant results at the end.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the Programme Manager of WSCIJ, Mr. Samson Ademola highlighted the need for journalists to identify their nitch, pointing out that technology has brought about change in media consumer expectations.

In his contribution, a digital expert and participant, Paul Chimodo, stressed the need for journalists to advertise and brand themselves, using digital tools.

The workshop drew participants from academics, students of mass communication , media professionals, public relations officers, media enthusiasts among others.