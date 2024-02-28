ONELGA Chairman Proposes Over N6b For 2024 Fiscal Year

Chairman, Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Govt Area, Hon. Vincent Job, DSSRS, JP has presented a total of Six Billion, two hundred and forty million, seven hundred and forty thousand two hundred and thirty seven Naira, eighty-nine Kobo (N6,240,740,237.89) to the Legislative Arm for consideration and approval for the 2024 Fiscal year.

The proposed estimate, christened “Budget of Renewed Hope” is a combination of a projected revenue from statutory sources such as Federal Allocation, Internally Generated Revenue and others as well as expenditure.

Addressing the Legislators at the hallowed chambers, Hon. Job recalled that the 2023 approved budget performed creditably well, as evident in key priority areas such as Construction of Ndoni Motor Park, Construction of seven self-contain corps lodge at Obiozimini, Construction of Okpurukpu-Ali Primary Healthcare Centre, Demolition/Reconstruction of Old Obigbor Community Town Hall, among several other people-oriented programmes.

The ONELGA Boss reiterated his administration’s commitment at ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizens.

“I hereby stand before you today to present our 2024 proposed revenue and expenditure framework, which will continue to take care of our campaign promises, ranging from security of lives and property, empowerment and provision of social amenities that will alleviate the sufferings of our people”.

Hon. Job enjoined the Legislators to co-operate with the executive arm by giving the proposed budget accelerated hearing and possible passage to enable it’s effective appropriation, adding that his administration will deploy the funds transparently.

While thanking the Legislators for a robust working relationship, the Executive Chairman also expressed appreciation to all the departmental heads for their efforts at ensuring a timely delivery of the estimate.

Responding, Leader of the Legislative Assembly Rt. Hon. Victor Ahiakwo lauded the Executive Chairman for his transparency and accountability policy in running the affairs of the Council and assured him of the Legislators preparedness to study, deliberate and pass the proposed budget for the socio-economic development of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area.

The Executive Chairman was accompanied to the hallowed chambers by his Vice, Dr. Stella Agada, principal officers, political appointees among others.