UNIPORT Graduates 13,816  At 34th Convocation

The Rivers State Government says it will continue to place education as one of the top most priorities of its policy thrust.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara stated this during the 34th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Port Harcourt on Saturday 24th February, 2024.

The Governor who spoke through his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu said although the University of Port Harcourt is a Federal University the State Government would continue to support and collaborate with it to place it in a path that would be the envy of other institutions.

“We shall support you because whenever we add value to this institution, you add double value to whatever we have placed before you and we shall continue to ensure that you are given a place of high distinction and excellence”. The Governor stressed.

Governor Fubara disclosed that his Administration was desirous to create the enabling environment to ensure Rivers State remains a preferred destination to achieve quality education in the country, noting that it was important to reflect on the transformative power of education.

“Education is not merely a means to acquire knowledge but a tool for personal growth, societal development, and nation-building”. Governor Fubara quipped.

Governor Fubara who congratulated the grandaunts’ for the successful completion of their studies reminded them that the knowledge and skills they have gained during their stay at the University of Port Harcourt would serve as a foundation for their future endeavours.

He also commended the Management and Staff of the University for moulding the future leaders of tomorrow selflessly, while recognizing the critical roles played by parents, guardians and the support of families, friends, and loved ones who have stood by the graduates in their quest to receive tertiary education.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill said the University of Port Harcourt has continued to grow by leaps and bounds, noting that the University in the current African rankings released was placed 19th in Africa and 1st in Nigeria.

He said the University of Port Harcourt will continue to strive to deliver on its core mandates of teaching, and learning, research, community service and entrepreneurship, stressing that the University will not rest on its oars because of its current rankings but will continue to ensure it maintains its position in the top league of Nigerian Universities.

Prof. Georgewill who disclosed that a total of 13,816 graduates were admitted to various bachelor’s degrees in various programmes, post graduate diplomas, masters’ degrees and doctorate degrees thanked the Rivers State Government for building an ultra modern convocation arena which is the first of its kind in this part of the world.