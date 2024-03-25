All Projects Launched Under My Watch Will Be Delivered Before We Leave Office – Khana Council Boss

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere, has asserted that the remaining projects initiated by his administration will be completed within his first term in office.

The Chairman who stated this during an inspection tour of project sites across the Council, emphasized the significance and importance of the various projects to the economic prosperity of Khana LGA.

He stated, “Our dedication to fulfilling our campaign promises to the Khana people is unwavering, and we are determined to finish all ongoing projects before our term ends. We will not be swayed by distractions or criticisms as we strive to realize our vision for Khana.”

Dr. Thomas stressed that despite the numerous challenges, his administration will remain focused on its mission to transform Khana, ensuring that projects are delivered as promised. He emphasized that no amount of distraction or noise will deter his government from achieving this goal.

The Khana council boss reiterated his administration’s determination to deliver tangible improvements to the lives of Khana people, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to progress and development.

Some of the ongoing projects visited during the inspection tour include: Ongoing construction of the community primary Yae; Ongoing construction of Kaako Bridge Uegwere Boue; Ongoing renovation of the community Secondary School Kpean; Ongoing construction of Babbe Police Division, Luawii and Ongoing renovation of the Community Primary School I Zor-Sogho.