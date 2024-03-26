King Baridam Emphasizes Role Of Traditional, Political Leaders As Catalysts For Peace, Development

Traditional and political leaders in Rivers State have been urged to implement policies and initiatives aimed at fostering social cohesion and stimulate economic growth.

The paramount ruler and Gbenemene Ancient Bangha Kingdom, King (Dr) Baridam Suanu stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt regarding the raging issue of the role of traditional and political leaders in fostering community peace and development.

According to the royal father who is the Kasimene Bangha VII AND Chairman, Khana Area Council of Traditional Rulers, both traditional and political leaders wield considerable influence in shaping societal dynamics, with the capacity to inspire positive change within their communities.

The revered traditional ruler noted that their roles extend beyond mere governance, encompassing the demonstration of integrity, empathy, and a dedication to serving the common good.

“Political leaders should implement policies and initiatives aimed at fostering social cohesion, stimulating economic growth, and ensuring equitable opportunities for all members of society”, he stated while adding that prioritizing peacebuilding endeavors, conflict resolution mechanisms, and inclusive governance structures are key strategies to cultivate a harmonious and prosperous community.

He went on: “Their wealth of wisdom, experiential insight, and moral authority are deemed instrumental in mediating conflicts, maintaining social order, and upholding community values. In addition, the collaborative efforts of both political and traditional leaders are underscored as essential for addressing the multifaceted needs of their communities, bridging societal divides, and fostering an environment conducive to sustainable peace and development”.

King Baridam Suanu further emphasized that leading by example, these leaders aspire to instigate positive societal transformation and contribute to the overall welfare of society.