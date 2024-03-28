News

Gov Fubara Dissolves Task Force On Sanitation

Gov Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS Governor of Rivers State

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has announced the dissolution of the State Task Force on Sanitation.

Governor Fubara, announced the dissolution during a meeting with the State Task Force on Sanitation and refuse contractors in Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The State Chief Executive said that the task force ceases to exist with immediate effect.

He directed the Special Adviser on Environmental Sanitation, Prince Obi Ohia, to take charge of the agency until government takes a decision on the leadership of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

