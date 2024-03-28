RSU Offers Scholarships To Fresh Students Who Score 5.00 CGPA

The Rivers State University (RSU), Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, has said it will provide scholarships covering tuition fees to incoming students who achieve a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.00.

Making the groundbreaking revelation during the 42nd Matriculation Ceremony at the Convocation Arena of the institution on Wednesday, Vice Chancellor of RSU, Professor Nlerum Okogbule, said the policy was geared towards incentivizing and acknowledging exceptional academic performance among students, thereby motivating them to pursue excellence in their studies.

Addressing the newly matriculated students, Professor Okogbule emphasized the university’s recognition of the pivotal role that outstanding students play in shaping its future. He outlined the university’s commitment to rewarding academic excellence by designating students who attain a CGPA of 5.00 as ‘University Scholars’.

These scholars, he said, will have their tuition fees covered by the university, provided their CGPA remains above 4.50. Furthermore, upon graduation, these scholars will be given priority in employment opportunities.

Professor Okogbule highlighted that achieving a 5.00 CGPA is more attainable in the first year (100 level) of any program and encouraged students to strive for this accomplishment from the outset of their academic journey.

While acknowledging that many admitted students are yet to complete their clearance processes and fee payments to formalize their enrollment, Okogbule extended the deadline for these procedures until Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

He emphasized the importance of utilizing this extended period to finalize all necessary formalities, cautioning that failure to do so would result in the forfeiture of student status at the university.

A total of 9,035 students were formally enrolled during the ceremony, with the Faculties of Science, Engineering, Basic Medical Sciences, and Communication and Media Studies witnessing the highest number of matriculants.