Call Your Appointee To Order, Rivers PDP Elders Advise Tinubu

Prominent members and elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene and address the actions of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. The appeal comes in response to allegations that the actions of the former Rivers governor are threatening the peace in the state.

At a press conference held in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the PDP chieftains, speaking under the aegis of the Former Rivers State PDP Presidential Campaign Council, accused the FCT Minister of misusing the authority bestowed upon him through the votes of the people. They argued that his actions were in direct conflict with the interests of the state.

The PDP leaders emphasized their unwavering support for the party following the National Convention, which resulted in the election of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate. They acknowledged that the elections were concluded and the Supreme Court had upheld the finality of the contest, declaring Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of Nigeria, a verdict they fully endorsed.

In the press statement which was jointly signed by Alabo Dr. Abiye Sekibo, the former Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Committee, and Senator Lee Maeba, the former Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Committee, the PDP leaders expressed their concerns:

“Today, we are saddened by the recent disturbances in our state caused by the selfish actions of an individual who perceives the over seven million Rivers people as his subjects, owing to his eight-year tenure as their governor. We reject such a notion, as our people are not subservient and refuse to be divided along tribal or ethnic lines.

“Regrettably, he has consistently abused the privilege bestowed upon him by the people, engaging in activities that undermine the state’s interests.”

The statement further highlighted the FCT Minister’s disrespectful behavior towards the esteemed former Governor, His Excellency, Sir Dr. Peter Odili, CON, and his wife, Her Excellency, Rtd. Justice Mary Peter-Odili, CFR, JSC, DSSRS.

The PDP leaders noted that this disrespect stemmed from their refusal to support Wike’s unsuccessful attempt to impeach the duly elected Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

While acknowledging President Tinubu’s prerogative to appoint Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the PDP leaders felt obligated to inform the President about certain facts and advise him regarding the character and schemes of his appointee.

They cautioned that the appointee had governed Rivers State in a corrupt manner, and there was a possibility of a recurrence in the Federal Capital Territory if the President turned a blind eye. They strongly recommended that President Tinubu exercise close oversight of the FCT Administration.

The PDP leaders emphasized that the FCT Minister had openly threatened to disrupt the peace in Rivers State. As such, they urged President Tinubu to intervene and rein in his appointee.

They were resolute in their stance that the people of Rivers State would not tolerate any individual’s actions jeopardizing their safety and security.

Quoting from the Holy book, they warned, “He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind.”, noting “If Wike continues to trouble the people of Rivers State, he shall undoubtedly face the repercussions”.

The PDP leaders, as law-abiding citizens and responsible party members in Rivers State, recognized President Tinubu as the elected President of Nigeria and pledged their unwavering support for his administration’s success, which they believed would benefit all Nigerians.

They expressed their alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda and the President’s endeavors to strengthen the economy and promote peace and harmony in the country.

Likewise, they affirmed the democratic election and Supreme Court confirmation of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State and leader of the PDP in the State.

As indigenous stakeholders of Rivers State, they pledged their complete loyalty and support to the Governor, considering his role as a conduit for advancing the interests of both the state and the federal government. They urged their supporters to offer their full support and unwavering loyalty to Governor Fubara.

The PDP leaders also stressed that the vast majority of Rivers people stood firmly with Governor Fubara and would not permit any illegal or unconstitutional assembly to impeach him or disrupt the smooth governance of the state, potentially causing a breach of public peace.

Given Rivers State’s crucial economic significance to the nation, particularly as Nigeria seeks to maximize its oil production to meet OPEC quotas, the PDP leaders underscored the paramount importance of preserving peace in the state. They emphasized that the peace of Rivers State must be safeguarded.

Noting that with the 2023 elections concluded decisively, the PDP leaders called upon all Nigerians, regardless of party affiliations, tribes, or ethnic backgrounds, to unite in support of President Tinubu’s administration.

They urged collective efforts to overcome the prevailing economic and security challenges faced by the nation.

Sir Celestine Omehia, Mr. Tele Ikuru, Senator Lee Maeba, Sir Austin Opara, Chief Shadrack Aklalokwu, Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, Dr. Pidomson, Chief Glory Emeh, and several others were present at the press conference.