CACN Prelate, Most Rev’D Abbey Urges Peace, Unity In Rivers

The Prelate of Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), His Eminence, Most Rev’D Dappa Opubo Abbey has called upon political players in Rivers State to prioritize peace and unity for the betterment of the state. Additionally, he encouraged Nigerians from all walks of life to maintain hope despite the prevalent economic challenges.

Speaking at the 25th Session of General Synod of CACN at St. Michael’s Cathedral, Mgbodohia, Rumuolumeni in Obia/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State on Sunday, April 7, 2024, Prelate Abbey emphasized the need for forgiveness among politicians in the state.

He expressed his belief that Governor Siminalayi Fubara and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have the potential to positively impact the lives of the people of Rivers State and Nigerians as a whole, but stressed that unity and love are essential prerequisites.

Prelate Abbey acknowledged the responsibility of the church to pray for the peace and prosperity of the nation, emphasizing the importance of seeking forgiveness from God for past transgressions, both known and unknown.

Addressing the congregation, Prelate Abbey stated, “The Holy Spirit led us to speak to Nigerians on the Power of Unity, Genesis 11:6, as the panacea to peace and prosperity of the nation.

It is imperative to preach to our governments that we need peace and harmony. Our local governments need unity, Rivers State needs unity, and Nigeria needs unity.”

He further emphasized the significance of peace in enabling Governor Fubara to govern effectively and improve the lives of the people of Rivers State. In light of this, Prelate Abbey called upon the church to play its role in fostering unity and peace.

Expressing gratitude for the prevailing peace in Obio Akpor Local Government, Prelate Abbey commended the leadership and authorities of the LGA. He extended his prayers for Rivers State to experience enduring peace.

Prelate Abbey urged the congregation to pray for Governor Fubara, his government, and the entire executives. He also called for prayers for President Tinubu, the Senate, House of Representatives, ministers, executives, and the judiciary, recognizing the importance of interceding for the government at all levels.

In the face of economic challenges, Prelate Abbey encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope, assuring them that better days are ahead.

He prophesied abundance of food and an improvement in the country’s financial situation, expressing confidence that God would use the governments of Tinubu and Fubara to bring about positive change in Nigeria and Rivers State.

The four-day event, which began on Thursday, April 4, 2024, included various activities such as courtesy visits to the Paramount Ruler and Council of Chiefs of Rumuolumeni, morning worship, accreditation, spreading the gospel, dissolution and reconstitution of executives and committees, and culminated in a Eucharistic Thanksgiving and the inauguration of newly constituted executives and committees on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Other activities that took place on Sunday was inauguration of the Constitution Amendment Drafting Committee and launching of N100 million development fund.

In his vote of thanks, Chairman of the Planning Committee for the 25th Session of the General Synod, Ven. Goodluck A. Owubokiri expressed deep gratitude to everyone involved in making the General Synod a success, recognizing the dedication and hard work of delegates, participants, and the church members.

Ven. Owubokiri praised Most Rev’D Dappa Opubo Abbey’s leadership and vision, highlighting the Synod’s theme of unity as a powerful and timely message.

He urged the congregation to embrace unity, forgiveness, and prayer in the face of economic hardships and societal challenges and encouraged them to carry the spirit of unity beyond the Synod and into their communities, emphasizing the importance of love, understanding, and cooperation.

Highlights of the event were the elections and inauguration of members of Synod Executive Council and members of the Constitution Review Committee.

