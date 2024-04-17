Rivers NUJ Chairman Harps On Peace, Objectives Of NAWOJ

The Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Stanley Job, has charged NAWOJ Secretary and Treasurer to work with the state NAWOJ Chairperson, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana to sustain peace and unity in the Association.

He gave the charge while inaugurating the duo as executive members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Rivers State Chapter.

He also charged the two new executive officers, who emerged unopposed, to carry aggrieved members along and ensure they work together to realize the objectives of the Association.

On her part, the Deputy National Chairperson of NAWOJ, Dr. Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu, while congratulating the two new executive officers, commended the NAWOJ National Chairperson Aisha Ibrahim for ensuring peace and tranquility in the process.

Dr Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu also commended the state council of the NUJ for conducting a free and fair bye-election while calling for peaceful leadership at the NAWOJ state level.

Those inaugurated are Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie of Surveillance Newspaper as Secretary and Elizabeth Amadi of the Rivers State Television as Treasurer

Those present at the inauguration include the NUJ state secretary, Ike Wigodo; NUJ state auditor, Ominini Leslie Wokoma and NUJ state Treasurer, Doris Morrison.

Also present were NAWOJ state Deputy Chairperson, Daba Benebo; NAWOJ state Assistance Secretary, Edith Chukwu; the Financial Secretary, Anita Ogona, among others.

It would be recalled that the positions of Secretary and Treasurer have been vacant since 16 of February, 2023, when the state Chapter of NAWOJ had her Triennial Delegates Conference.