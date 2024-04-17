Imo Digital Economy Commissioner Harps On Peace For Development

The Imo State Commissioner for Digital Economy, Dr Chimezie Amadi has again stressed the need for peace for sustainable development in society.

He dropped the hint when the executive of the town union, members of the Eze’s cabinet, chairmen of the communities and some illustrious sons of Abajah paid him a courtesy visit in Owerri.

He noted that lack of peace and unity of purpose can deny any society a lot of opportunities with regards to developmental structures and asked his kinsmen to enthrone peace in order to attract the needed development in their town, Abajah.

Dr Amadi stressed the need to ensure that the Abajah they inherited from their fore fathers will be different from the one they will bequeath to their children.

He further urged all stakeholders to support the leaders of the town instead of villifying them, while correcting them in love where necessary noting that good followers makes leadership burden less.

The Pioneer Commissioner for Digital Economy in Imo State however warned against politicising Town Union activities which according to him does not bring the needed development, and advised the President General not to play politics with his position.

He thanked them for their prayers and support especially during the last Gubernatorial elections and promised to use his position to attract peace and development in Abajah.

Earlier in his address, the President General of Abajah Town Union, Dcn Eddy Anosike disclosed that the visit was to felicitate with the Commissioner on his reappointment as a Commissioner for Digital Economy by his Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodimma and described it as a testament of his excellent service delivery.

He chronicled all the things Commissioner has attracted to the town as well as the countless number of beneficiaries of the skill-up Imo from Abajah through him and expressed hope that more Government presence will be attracted to Abajah.

Mr President General further outlined the needs of the town saying that facilities like Health centre, secondary school, access roads amongst other need urgent attention.

In his vote of thanks, the Vice President General of Abajah Town Union, Prince Joseph C. Nwali, noted that that the Commissioner has demonstrated so much love for Abajah.

He identified him as one of the illustrious sons of Abajah who ensured that the town union elections held in 29th December 2023 was peaceful and thanked him for showing so much love and care for the town.