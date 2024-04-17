Fubara Support Groups,  Moving Train – Ken Amadi

The leadership of one of the Fubara Support Groups – SIM NETWORK in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers state has said the growing support base for the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara is like a moving train focused on its destination and ready to crush any obstacle on its way.

Ken Amadi, the leader of one of the groups stated this in a chat with newsmen at the sideline of the Okrika chapter of the electoral victory celebration over the weekend.

He said the support for the governor is spontaneous and organic and derives from his style of leadership which he noted is people-oriented.

Comrade Amadi who is also the community Liaison Officer (CLO) of Igwuruta and Vice Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) said there is nothing that will disturb the Fubara administration from completing its 8 years tenure, not even the political scheming of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The SIM MOVEMENT lauded the Fubara leadership style especially the area of ignoring all forms of distraction from delivering his desired goal of consolidating on good governance.

Comrade Amadi expressed disgust for what he called Wike’s greed which will destroy the good work he did in the State, adding that it is unfortunate that the former Governor is yet to come to terms with the reality that his tenure as a governor has ended or that his intention of ruling by proxy for the third tenure has been truncated by divine power.

He praised Gov Fubara for standing up against what he called tyranny and as well raising the stake of governance and promised that he is untouchable.

He further described the governor as a man with a good heart who preferred to operate an all inclusive government where everyone rejoices, insisting that with the present administration in Rivers state everybody is a stakeholder and that is why, he noted, it will be difficult for any political evil machinations from anywhere to topple the governor will fail.

On the recent action of the outgoing LG chairmen, the SIM MOVEMENT leader said it’s unfortunate that the grassroot leaders were being led by the nose, advising them to retrace their steps now before it is too late, adding that anyone who decides to take advantage of the governor’s peaceful disposition will be disappointed as according to him “they are just risking their political career”.

Comrade Amadi however warned that henceforth Rivers youths will mobilize against those who for any reason would want to disrespect the office of the governor as they are ready to defend and protect what he called the divine gift to the state which Gov Fubara represents.

He used the opportunity to advise the youthful governor to keep on towing the path of peace in his administration but at the same time prepare for any eventuality as according to him “the state government will not be stampede into submission, pointing out that the Fubara administration has come to stay with the backing of Rivers people.