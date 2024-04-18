EFCC Investigates More Nigerian Celebrities Over Naira Abuse – EFCC

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has said Several celebrities are under investigation for Naira abuse.

The anti graft agencies also disclosed that some providing statements and more likely to be invited for questioning.

Recall that an actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin and a cross gender Idris Okunneye popularly known as bobrisky have been prosecuted and jailed for mishandling of naira note.

EFCC’S spokesperson Dele Oyewale in a statement said that no-sacred-cow approach, warning the public to comply with laws against the crime.

He calls for more public support in reporting Naira abuse and Dollarization of the economy is appreciated, with increased awareness of the issue

“The EFCC is committed to prosecuting those involved in Naira abuse, having in mind that a new task force came into operation since February 7, 2024.”