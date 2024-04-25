Abandoned Hospital Project: ONELGA Stakeholders Expose Contractor

Stakeholders in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) have raised concerns over the abandonment of a hospital project in the area, shedding light on the contractor’s failure to deliver despite receiving full mobilization payment.

The project, aimed at constructing a modern General Hospital in Omoku, was initiated during the tenure of former Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

According to the group which released a statement under the aegis of ONELGA Stakeholders Forum, despite the alleged contractor, identified as Chief Oris Onyiri, receiving 100% payment, the hospital remains incomplete.

This revelation comes amidst a backdrop of political tensions and accusations leveled against the Honourable Minister of FCT, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The ONELGA Stakeholders Forum who are from ONELGA, where the hospital project is situated, have criticized those who are quick to blame Wike for the area’s developmental challenges.

They argue that Wike’s administration had made significant strides in the LGA, including upgrading traditional chieftaincy stools, executing road projects, and appointing locals to key positions.

They also highlight Wike’s efforts in supporting education, such as awarding scholarships to indigenous medical undergraduates at PAMO University of Medical Sciences, owned by Dr. Peter Odili.

See details of the statement below