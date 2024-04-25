Daniel Amokachi Excited To Participate In 7th Edition of Adron Games

Former Nigerian football icon, Daniel Amokachi, has voiced his enthusiasm for the upcoming 2024 edition of the Adron Games, marking his participation in the prestigious event.

Amokachi praised the tournament as a miniature National Sports Festival, highlighting its ability to unite athletes from all corners of the country.

Expressing his delight, Amokachi remarked, “It’s an honor to be part of the Adron Games 2024.

The event serves as a showcase for the abundance of sporting talent within Nigeria. It’s like a mini National Sports Festival, where athletes of all ages come together to compete.”

Encouraging sports enthusiasts, Corporate bodies, and the general public to embrace the event’s festive atmosphere, Amokachi emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunity to enjoy and experience the Games fully.

He also stressed the significance of supporting initiatives like the Adron Games in advancing sports development nationwide.

Scheduled to commence in June and extend through August 2024, with the National finals set for November in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Adron Games Championship promises to be bigger and better than ever.

According to Oladapo Emmanuel, Director of Operations at the Adron Sports Foundation, the tournament will feature over 64 teams competing in the football championship, with the winners advancing to the prestigious National finals.

Emmanuel further highlighted the broader objectives of the Adron Games, emphasizing its role in fostering team spirit, facilitating networking opportunities, and promoting a sense of responsibility among participants.

With the backing of Adron Sports Foundation, a subsidiary of the renowned Nigerian real estate giant, Adron Homes and Properties Limited, the event aims to create lasting memories and ensure everyone involved has a fulfilling experience.

As anticipation builds for the 2024 edition of the Adron Games, the endorsement of Daniel Amokachi underscores the event’s significance within the Nigerian sporting landscape. Stay tuned for updates and coverage as the tournament unfolds, promising thrills, excitement, and a celebration of sporting excellence.