Metro

Police Detain Ex-Gov Bello’s Female ADC, Others

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 36 mins ago
0 1 minute read

The aide-de-camp (ADC) to former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has been arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The arrest of the female Police officer occurred alongside several other policemen attached to the embattled former governor.

The officers were taken into custody on suspicion of aiding and abetting Bello’s escape from EFCC operatives, who besieged his Abuja home for his arrest on Wednesday.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct and possible breaches of the law by the former governor.

Details surrounding the case remained sketchy, but authorities have stated they were conducting a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the officers’ involvement in the governor’s escape.

The Nigeria Police Force has yet to release an official statement regarding the arrests, but sources indicated that the officers could face charges related to obstruction of justice or conspiracy to hinder a law enforcement operation.

Bello served as Kogi State governor from 2016 to 2024.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 36 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Gunmen Kill Three In Ahoada West

2 mins ago

Fire Destroys Property Worth Millions Of Naira In Onne

3 mins ago

Akwasa Joe Goes Home This Weekend

9 mins ago

Travelling Church Members Killed In Auto Crash

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button