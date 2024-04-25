Police Detain Ex-Gov Bello’s Female ADC, Others

The aide-de-camp (ADC) to former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has been arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The arrest of the female Police officer occurred alongside several other policemen attached to the embattled former governor.

The officers were taken into custody on suspicion of aiding and abetting Bello’s escape from EFCC operatives, who besieged his Abuja home for his arrest on Wednesday.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct and possible breaches of the law by the former governor.

Details surrounding the case remained sketchy, but authorities have stated they were conducting a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the officers’ involvement in the governor’s escape.

The Nigeria Police Force has yet to release an official statement regarding the arrests, but sources indicated that the officers could face charges related to obstruction of justice or conspiracy to hinder a law enforcement operation.

Bello served as Kogi State governor from 2016 to 2024.