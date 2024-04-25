Tinubu Directs Education Ministry To Include NOUN Graduates Into NYSC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Ministry of education to include NOUN graduates into the National Youth Service Corps.

The President made this know during the visit to the NOUN 13th convocation ceremony on 13th April 2024.

His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has disclosed that he has directed the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), to formulate the necessary modalities for the inclusion of NOUN graduates within the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) framework, particularly those within the service age bracket as allowed by the law.

“With the changing demographics of our great nation the government has recognised the importance of allowing NOUN graduates to participate in the NYSC scheme,” he said.

The President gave the directive in his speech at the 13th Convocation Ceremony of the university on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the university’s convocation arena, university headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

Represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr. Biodun Saliu,, president Tinubu also disclosed the positive resolution of the longstanding issue regarding the attendance of NOUN law graduates at the Law School.

“The doors of the Law School are now open to the graduates, ensuring equal opportunities for all. Any remaining concerns or uncertainties should be promptly addressed by the Federal Ministry of Education,” he said.

The President said the gathering signified not only the academic achievement of the graduates but also underscored the pivotal role Open and Distance Education (ODL) plays in the nation’s educational landscape.