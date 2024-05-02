Bodo-Bonny Road Project To Be Completed In December

The Federal Government has offered additional N20.5 billion to construction giant, Julius Berger to complete the Bodo-Bonny Road even as it sets December 2024 deadline to complete the project or face termination.

Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi gave the deadline and made the offer on Wednesday during a meeting with contractors and the peace committee on the project from Bonny Kingdom, in Abuja.

The project was awarded to Julius Berger at the cost of N120.6 billion with 50 per cent funding by the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

Berger had demanded additional N28.8billion to construct the remaining section of the 39 km road which is currently at about 84 percent completion rate.

The construction firm, among other conditions, made the additional demand following foreign exchange rates.

The federal government had however offered N13 billion earlier leaving with a difference of N15 billion but after further negotiation, the minister increased the offer to N20.5 billion for Julius Berger to accept or quit the site.

Umahi however promised to ensure the completion of the work by December, 2024.

The 39 km long road, has cross culverts and two mini bridges with a distance of 23m each as well as two creek bridges at Afa Creek Bridge of about 530m length and Nanabie Creek Bridge of about 640m length.

This is in addition to the construction of a major river bridge of about 750m length over the Opobo Channel.

The minister had declined the construction firm’s fresh requests, warning that the ministry would not allow contractors to dictate for Nigeria.

He said the ministry under his watch will not sign contract variations based on foreign exchange rates.