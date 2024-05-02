RSG Set To Stimulate Economic Interest

The Rivers State Government says it is poised to continue to work tirelessly to stimulate economic growth, create jobs and empower its youths to be economically self-reliant, wealth creators and co contributors to the development of the State and nation.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara made this assertion during the 42nd Convocation Ceremony of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, in Port Harcourt on Saturday 27th April 2024.

Represented by his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said his Administration is deliberately focused on quality education at all levels which is in line with his vision of ensuring that every citizen of Rivers State regardless of their social and economic background is empowered with quality education to enable them contribute to the building of a peaceful, secure and prosperous state where the benefit of good governance are available to all who live in it.

The Governor advised the grandaunts to be ambitious. Set realistic goals and have confidence in their abilities and work hard to actualize their aspirations for a better life in the face of daunting challenges.

“This is the only way to prove that the education you have received has truly prepared you to overcome the challenges you will face and with God’s help everything is possible.

Remember that your graduation could not have come at a better time as your community, state and country all need your knowledge skills and contributions to help build a progressive and prosperous society that carter to the needs and wellbeing of all citizens”. The Governor further stressed.

The Visitor to the University reiterated the commitment of the State Government to continue to meet its financial obligations to the University, which includes the regular payment of staff salaries and release of subversions to enable it meet its staffing, academic and other developmental needs.

He congratulated the Governing Council of the Institution, while urging them to enforce discipline among staff and students and improve the quality and employability of its graduates, by enhancing the integrity of the degrees and certificates the university awards.

In his address the Pro Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka, commended Governor Fubara for providing service oriented Governance in the State, noting that despite the instigated political storm, his Administration has been faced with, he has remained courageous in steering the affairs of the State to greater heights.

He expressed gratitude to the State Chief Executive for appointing them to the Governing Council of the University, while assuring the Rivers people of strict compliance and due process in the recruitment exercise of the institution.

Also speaking the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku, expressed gratitude to Governor Fubara for approving the promotion of staff and payment of consequential monetary value of the exercise and the recommencement of the recruitment exercise of the University.

He disclosed that a total of 5,550 grandaunts, graduated at the Convocation Ceremony which includes first degree and post graduate degree recipients.