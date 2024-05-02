PDP South-South National VC, Orbih Rejects Campaign Council Membership

The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Chief Dan Orbih has rejected his membership of the Edo PDP 2024 Governorship Campaign Council.

Reports have it that Orbih gave his rejection of the PDP Campaign Council on Saturday at the Edo North PDP Leaders/Stakeholders Meeting (Legacy) held in Ogbona, his county home, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

Orbih’s name was featured on the 200-membership Campaign Council list of the PDP for the September 21, 2024 gubernatorial election, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki as Chairman.

However, rejecting the appointment, Orbih declared that all is not well with the PDP, adding that no one should be deceived.

It was further reported that Orbih served as campaign manager for the outgoing governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki in the 2020 election following which they fell out.

The meeting was still ongoing as at the time of filling this report.