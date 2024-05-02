Gov. Fubara Charges GPCDA To Lay Foundation For Solid City

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has charged the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority to lay the foundation for a city that is prosperous, liveable, and future-ready.

Governor Fubara gave this charge while speaking at a 2-Day Management Retreat organized by the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority in Port Harcourt on Friday, April 26th, 2024.

Speaking through his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said, “In an era of unprecedented urbanization where more than half of the world’s population resides in cities, the concept of smart cities has emerged as a powerful paradigm for sustainable growth and improved quality of life.”

“Smart cities leverage cutting-edge technologies, data-driven decision-making, and innovative urban planning to enhance efficiency, promote environmental stewardship, and foster social inclusiveness,” the Governor stressed.

The State Chief Executive said the theme they had chosen, “Translating to Smart Cities the Beginning,” is both timely and vital to the future of our beloved State and Port Harcourt Metropolis, noting that we stand at an exciting crossroads where the confluence of technological innovations and socio-economic transformations expects us to reimagine our urban landscapes.

According to the Governor, the retreat is not merely a gathering but a call to action, stressing that we can examine strategies to enhance mobility, optimize resource utilization, promote renewable energy solutions, and foster a vibrant inclusive community.

In his remarks, the Acting Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Dr. Tonte Davies, said the agency, which covers eight Local Government Areas of the State, is aimed at building a new city, regulating development and planning within the new city, as well as improving and maintaining the new city.

He lauded Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his vision of transforming the new city into a world-class city that is internationally recognized for excellence and preferred destination for both investors and tourists.

Also speaking, a resource person, Mr. Kazeem Sanusi, revealed that across the world, new cities represent a bold vision of what is seen, to what it should be, which according to him, the Government of Governor Fubara has taken the bold initiative through the reactivation of the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority.