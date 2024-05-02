Gov. Fubara Reassures To Stand On People’s Side Always

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that he will not govern the state on his knees, but will continue to stand on the right side to defend the interest of the people.

Governor Fubara made the declaration when he paid a condolence visit to a former governor of the State, Sir Celestine Omehia at his country home in Ubima on Saturday.

The governor said his administration will continue to support processes that advance the development of the state, and noted that anyone who cherished and loved the state must not be part of taking it backwards.

He charged stakeholders of the State to eschew politics of bitterness. He urged them to join hands to move the state forward as elections are over.

He added that it is only in unity that Rivers State can compete with other states like Lagos.

Gov. Fubara commiserated with the former governor, Sir Celestine Omehia and his family for the loss of their matriarch, Ezinne Cecilia Wahia Omehia, stressing that their mother led a fulfilled life.

He eulogised the former governor, Sir Celestine Omehia for his commitment to standing for what is right always in the state and assured him that he will also continue to be upright in his dealings.

Sir Fubara also noted that he would have attended the funeral service but for the tragedy that befell the state with the fire disaster at the East-West road near Indorama Petrochemical in Aleto Eleme which he visited earlier in the day to assess the level of carnage.

He noted that the incident led to a very unfortunate situation that caused the state devastating loss with several vehicles burnt and about five human lives lost in the inferno.

Sir Fubara said the carnage was caused by a tanker driver and a tipper driver who were not patient enough considering the condition of the road, thus resulting in the colossal loss.

On his part, the former governor of Rivers State and the Chief mourner, Sir Celestine Omehia commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the visit and asked him to be unshaken as the entire Rivers people are behind him, saying that he is the change that the people clamour for.

He assured the governor of his support and prayed that God who gave him the opportunity to govern the state at this moment will also grant him the wisdom, strength and power to lead the people forward.