O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Funds WAEC, JAMB Prep Classes For AKULGA Candidates

In its untiring bid to enhance educational opportunities for youths in Rivers and other states in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s groundbreaking program provides free preparatory classes for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

Accordingly, hundreds of candidates have benefited from this initiative, which offers specialized tutoring in core subjects for success in these exams.

The study sessions at the Biokpo Recreational Centre in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, have attracted attention for their innovative approach and notable results.

National Network reporter who visited the study centre on Thursday, April 18, 2024, observed a dynamic learning environment where dedicated teachers engaged students in rigorous instruction, mainly focusing on Mathematics and the English language.

Many candidates displayed remarkable aptitude and enthusiasm for the subjects, indicating the program’s effectiveness.

Some of the candidates expressed gratitude for the opportunity afforded to them and praised the Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, for her visionary leadership and commitment to educational development.

“I am very appreciative of the free lessons and also appreciate the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for their gesture.

The program has boosted my zeal for reading and made me work harder.

“Before the Foundation came to my rescue, I had fears because the money for the lessons was not there. I am thrilled because of the quality of teachers teaching us in these preparatory classes”, said Miss Joyce Michael Bestman.

Romeo Gogo Ibifa said, “I want to study Medicine and Surgery.

I want to use this opportunity to thank the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for these free prep classes. It’s a big opportunity for me, and I want to say a big thank you.

“Sitting for this JAMB exam would have been difficult for me. It’s been a while since I finished secondary school.

With this gesture, I have refreshed my memory and am better equipped for the exams now”.

Another candidate, Ibioku Roberts from Abonnema, had this to say: “I finished at Abonnema Girls Secondary School.

My family is not financially buoyant enough to sponsor this standard of preparatory classes.

So, coming to these free lessons has taken the burden off my parents’ shoulders.

“Without this kind of opportunity, I probably would not be able to go to school. O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation is really an angel sent from God.

I am really thankful to the Foundation, and I pray God will bless them very well.”