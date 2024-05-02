RSG Promises To Exhume Remains Of Rivers Born Nollywood Cinematographer

The Rivers State Government says it would take all necessary steps to ensure the body of the late Mr. Precious Chimaobi Ofurum the Nollywood Cinematographer is exhumed and brought back to Rivers State for a befitting burial.

Governor Fubara disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Precious Ofurum at Ubima in Ikwerrre Local Government Area on Friday, 26th April 2024.

Represented by his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu who went along with members of the Actors Guild and Nollywood Rivers State, Governor Fubara said “This State is mourning, he was one example of a shining star that was rising and other children and youths of his age were all looking up to him, as somebody they can emulate and I am deeply saddened by what has happened”. The Governor stressed.

The State Chief Executive mentioned that he was informed that Precious Ofurum was the bread winner of the family and assured them that the Government would not leave them alone but will do the needful to give them succour and asked them to accept the heartfelt condolences of the Government and good People of Rivers State on this terrible thing that has happened.

In his remarks the Father of the diseased Mr. Bartholomew Ofurum, said amongst all the victims of the unfortunate boat mishap that claimed the life of his son all other victims of the sad incident have been taken to their respective States for burial, except his son and thanked the State Governor for his intervention and show of love at their time of grief.

Also speaking Mr. Eric Stephenson, the convener of New Nollywood Movement Rivers State expressed delight on the Swift response of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to the unfortunate tragedy that has claimed the life of a hard working Rivers son.