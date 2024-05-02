Tragedy: Travellers Beat Ogoni-Born Police Woman To Death

The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested 16 persons in connection with the tragic death of Inspector Christiana Erekere, who was murdered in the line of duty on April 25, 2024.

SP Grace Iringe Koko Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police command in a statement on Monday explained that according to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred when a group of individuals traveling in a Lexus salon car was stopped for routine checks at the checkpoint in front of Taabaa Police station. However, the occupants became agitated and proceeded to barricade the road, obstructing the movement of other vehicles.

SP Koko disclosed that after completing the necessary checks, the police officers requested that the individuals leave the scene. Unfortunately, they refused, alleging that Inspector Erekere had recorded a video of their disruptive behavior using her mobile phone.

She said in their attempt to seize Inspector Erekere’s phone forcefully, they launched a violent attack against her, striking her with stones.

“The severity of the assault caused Inspector Erekere to lose consciousness, and she was immediately transported to Nnadum Hospital in Bori. Regrettably, she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack.

“The Rivers State Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation into this abhorrent incident, and all individuals involved will be apprehended and brought to justice. The Command extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased colleague during this difficult time.

“Inspector Erekere’s remains have been transferred to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

“The Rivers State Police Command deeply regrets this unfortunate incident and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are swiftly apprehended and held accountable for their actions” SP Koko said.

Meanwhile, youths of Lorre in Khana Local Government Area where the deceased female officer comes from have called for justice.

Deemua Douglas, a youth leader in the community tasked CP Disu to leave no stone unturned to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

He said the community is saddened by the development while urging the youths to assist the Police with information that can lead to arrest of all involved in the killing.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police CP Olatunji Disu has vowed to ensure that killers of a male Inspector Sunday Baba attached to Rumulomeni Police Division are brought to book.

CP Disu in a statement disclosed that last Wednesday night, Inspector Sunday Baba, a police officer serving at Rumuolumeni in Rivers State, made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty.

The Rivers Police boss said though the perpetrators fled, the Police have recovered their vehicle. He said tragically, the officer’s phone revealed 59 missed calls, 51 of which were from his wife and that the Command bore the heavy burden of delivering the heart-wrenching news to her.

“Being a police officer means leaving home in good health, never certain of returning alive. Those who take the lives of police officers are murdering those who stand as the guardians of the people. Let’s honour the sacrifices of our officers, may their sacrifice not be in vain” CP Disu said.