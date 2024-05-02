Edo Police Arrest Suspected Cultists Who Allegedly Killed Rival In Daughter’s Presence

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo State Police Command have arrested members of the Black Axe and Eiye cult groups for the murder of three persons in Auchi, Etsako Local Government Area of the state.INFO DAILY had reported that one Emmanuel Odiase, an alleged member of the Black Axe group, was killed in the presence of his daughter by members of the Eiye cult group in Auchi.

Spokesperson of the command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who paraded the suspects, said Odiase’s killers were arrested after a hot chase by police operatives and members of the vigilante group.

According to the PPRO, the operatives also recovered arms, cartridges and other dangerous items from the suspects.

He said: “Following the break out of violent attack between Aye and Eiye secret cult confraternities on Thursday 18th April 2024 at south-Ibie in Edo North Area of Edo State where one Umoru was attacked and shot dead by some members of Aye Cult group at Campus gate Auchi, the operatives of South-Ibie Division and Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command stormed the scene and arrested seven cultists of Black Axe group,” the statement read.

“In another development, on 22/04/2024 another attack was carried out where one Emmanuel Odiase, a member of Black Axe was killed in Auchi by members of the Eiye cult group.

“Subsequently, on 23/04/2024 one Braimoh Fulani, a 43-year-old was killed in his provision shop at campus area in Auchi by members of the Aye cult group who came to his shop with unregistered Lexus 350 saloon car, golden colour.

“With the timely information from members of the public, Police operatives mobilized and gave them hot chase in collaboration with the vigilante group where they were arrested and their weapons recovered.

“Note: The young man in the red shirt is an Aye secret cult member, he received a phone call from his cult members who want to carry out an attack on the late Umoru, that he should leave immediately

“He left the place and Umoru was attacked and shot dead. He was later arrested through a diligent investigation and confessed to the crime. Suspects will soon be charged to court”