Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Infidelity

Tragedy struck in Ado-Ekiti as a man identified as Onipede Dare reportedly stabbed his wife to death over alleged infidelity.

The incident occurred at the weekend at Christ avenue, in Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state.

A resident of the area who preferred anonymity told newsmen that the tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning.

Another source revealed that before attacking each other, the couple, had sent the older of their two children on an errand and locked up the door to their apart before they started fighting on the issue.

Onipede is a law enforcement agent and the deceased wife worked in a chemist shop. They were said to have stabbed each other with sharp objects.

It was not known whether it was knife or bottle that was used in the attack.

A source said, “They locked themselves up inside their apartment with their younger child of about five years.

“The man confronted the deceased over allegations that she was cheating on him, a fight ensued leading him to stab his wife to death.

“At that moment, people had came to separate the fight only to meet the door to their apartment locked. When they could not break the door open, some of the people around removed some of the building ceiling to gain entry into their apartment.

“They met the deceased and her husband injuries all over their bodies. The woman, Kumapayi Arinola was said to have been unconscious and was immediately rushed to the hospital but she gave up the ghost before they get to the hospital”.

She said the matter has been reported at the police station and the man has been taken to an undisclosed hospital where he is receiving treatment while being closely monitored by the police.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relation Officer, Ekiti State Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, said, “we received the information from their children. The incident happened on Saturday, 27/4/24. The police have launched investigation into the matter.”