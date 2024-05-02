Navy Rescues Pregnant Woman, Over 250 Persons As Boat Capsize In Rivers

Operatives of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder last Sunday night rescued over 250 passengers onboard a commercial (market) boat from drowning along Buguma waterway in Asari Toru local government area of Rivers State.

The Commander, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo confirmed to newsmen that all passengers onboard the boat including a pregnant woman and one year old child were all rescued alive.

Mr Igbo expressed concern that no passenger in the boat was wearing a life vest. He urged boat operators and travelers to always adhere to safety measures while traveling on the water.

The boat, popularly known as ‘AKASA Boat’ moved from Sangana in Brass local government area of Bayelsa State, traveling to Nembe/Bonny Jetty in Port Harcourt to sell at the ever busy Creek Road market in Port Harcourt.