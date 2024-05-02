LAUTECH Introduces Mass Comm, Other Degree Programs

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Prof Razaq Kalilu, has announced the introduction of an additional six new degree programs for the institution.

Kalilu made this known while addressing the congregation at the grand finale of the 16th convocation ceremony of the university, held inside the Great Hall of the institution in Ogbomoso on Tuesday.

He stressed that the academic outlook of the institution was rapidly changing in its bid to fulfill the mandate of the university and the vision of its Visitor, Governor Seyi Makinde.

The VC said, “A year ago, the university established the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences with four academic programs.

This year, we have introduced six additional new degree programs into that Faculty namely Psychology, Mass Communication, Linguistics, Yoruba, Theatre Arts, and Political Science.

A Faculty of Law has also been established to run a degree program in law.

“All the seven newly introduced programs have recently gone through Resource Verification, in March this year towards the National Universities Commission’s approval.

We hope to admit students for these programs in this current academic session as soon as we receive the clearance from the NUC.” He stated.

In his address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Prof Ayodeji Omole charged the graduates to be good ambassadors for the university.

“As you receive your degrees, remember that you are not just graduates of LAUTECH, but ambassadors of knowledge, integrity, excellence, service, and progress, all that your university stands for.

Carry the torch of learning with pride and let your actions speak volumes about the caliber of education you have received.” Omole advised.