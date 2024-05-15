RSG Set To Adopt Community Conflict Prevention, Peace Building Committees In 23 LGAS

The Rivers State Government says it would embrace Community Conflict Prevention and Peace Building Committees (CCPPC) in the 23 Local Government Areas of the State to ensure conflict prevention and introduce mechanism for quick resolution of conflict amongst communities.

The State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, stated this while speaking during the confab on the Essence of Peace Building and the Role of Rivers State Boundary Commission in the Peaceful Resolution of Boundary Disputes in Rivers State, at Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute in Port Harcourt, on Thursday, 9th May 2024.

Prof. Odu who harped on the importance of fostering harmony and understanding within communities in the State, expressed gratitude to Governor Fubara for giving the approval for the programme to be held while noting that peace remains a corner stone for progress, development and prosperity in the State.

According to the Deputy Governor, boundaries that delineate our territories are not mere lines on a map, it represents shared histories, identities and aspirations of the communities.

She said when disputes arise over these boundaries they do not only threaten peaceful coexistence of our people but also jeopardize the social fabric that binds us together.

The Deputy Governor commended the staff of the Rivers State Boundary Commission for their efforts in addressing and resolving contentious issues through dialogue, mediation and a commitment to fairness and justice.

According to her “The Commission plays a critical role in promoting understanding between conflicting parties and paving the way for sustainable peace in the State, this is why it is imperative for the staff of the commission to undergo training and retraining in order to effectively carry out their duties”.

In her Keynote address, Hon Justice Mary Odili, the Special Guest, said the fact remains that conflict prevention is better than conflict resolution, stressing that preventing conflicts is cost effective, it reduces negative consequences, promotes stability and contributes to long term sustainability of peace and security.

Justice Mary Odili noted that the State Government through the State Boundary Commission has a plethora of roles to play in ensuring boundary regulations, boundary adjustments and boundary enlightenment programmes, in order to achieve mile stones of peaceful coexistence in our State.

Also speaking the Chairman of the occasion and Royal Father of the Day, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja, Amayanabo of Opobo who spoke through King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel the Amayanabo of Abonnema, said he was delighted to be a part of the brain storming session to proffer solution to boundary disputes.

According to the Monarch, the State Chief Executive Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is a great advocate of peace who has the political will and commitment to ensure Rivers State remains peaceful at all times which has earned him the coveted Silverbird Peace Advocate 2023 Award.

Prof. Martains Ifeancho, Director Centre for Peace and Security Studies in the University of Port Harcourt, presented a lecture on the Importance of Collaboration and Participation in the Quest to Cultivate Peaceful Co-existence in Rivers State, while Dr. Ebenezer Levi Odike, of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education presented a lecture on Conflict Resolution Strategies for Sustainable Peace in Border Communities in Rivers State.