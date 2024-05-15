Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Congratulate Rt. Hon. Oko-Jumbo

…Berate Okocha For Shameful Vituperation

…Advise Chairmen Of LGA Councils To Start Packing Luggage

In a display of honor and celebration, ethnic youth leaders in Rivers State have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Rt. Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo on his appointment as the distinguished Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

A statement signed by the President-General, Ogoni Youth Federation and Chairman, Rivers State Ethnic Nationality Youth Coalition, Dr. Legborsi Yamaabana described Oko-Jumbo’s ascension as a testament to his wisdom, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public service.

However, amidst the jubilation, the ethnic youth leaders found it necessary to address the unfortunate vituperation by Tony Okocha, the factional chairman of Rivers APC.

Urging him to refrain from further lamentations, the youth leaders warned that his actions would not go unanswered by the spirited Rivers youth.

Turning their attention to the local government chairmen in Rivers State, the youth leaders reprimanded those who stubbornly cling to their positions beyond their designated tenure.

Emphatically stating that these chairmen serve at the Governor’s discretion, they issued a stern warning that upon the dissolution of their positions, the youth of Rivers State would compel them to vacate their seats.

The youth leaders firmly declared their intolerance for any attempts to circumvent the democratic principles governing governance.

The ethnic youth leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to fostering a collaborative relationship with the leadership echelons of Rivers State. With a shared determination and unyielding spirit, they pledged to navigate the challenges of the present era and cultivate a renaissance of progress and prosperity that would benefit all citizens.