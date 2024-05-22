Court Turns Down Kanu’s Bail Application Again

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday dismissed the application filed by leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking an order setting aside the 2017 order revoking his bail for alleged abscondment from trial.

Justice Binta Nyako, in a ruling, also rejected Kanu’s request to be transferred to Kuje Correctional Centre in the event that his application for an order vacating the revocation order of his bail was overruled.

Justice Nyako, who said that the court had severally decided on the issue of the IPOB leader’s bail plea, said the only option left for him was to appeal the ruling.

The judge held that any further application on this ground would be regarded as an abuse of court process.

“I have found and held that the present place of applicant’s detention is is a proper place.

“Any further application will be regarded as an abuse of court proces,” she said.

Justice Nyako then ordered Kanu to enter his trial.

The court adjourned the matter until June 19 and June 20 for trial commencement. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge had, on April 17, fixed today for ruling on the defendant’s application to either vacate the bail revocation, be put in a house arrest or transferred to Kuje Correctional Centre.