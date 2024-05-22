Varsity Student Explains Reason For Choosing To Be Buried Alive

Goodness Chijioke O, popularly known as Young C Moneygod, has explained why he chose to be buried alive for 24 hours.

In an interview with newsmen, Young C, a History and International Studies graduate from Imo State University, revealed that he undertook the challenge to create content for his YouTube channel, “Young C Entertainment.”

He explained that his goal was to grow his platform and earn a living through legitimate means, rather than committing fraud or other criminal activities.

As a YouTuber, songwriter, and musician, Young C said he aimed to monetize his content once the video was uploaded.

He said: “First I did it for content creation for one of my platforms “Young C Entertainment” on YouTube. To grow my platform with the Attention that will be gotten from the challenge. I did it to earn a living instead of indulging in fraud and other criminal activities hence I was going to make some money from my platforms when I uploaded the video.

“I did it to overcome fear, telling myself I could do whatever I wanted even if people tried to discourage me. I created awareness so that a record-breaking platform can be established in Africa.”

Regarding people’s criticisms, he said he views their comments as motivation to do more and grow, believing they will ultimately become his fans.

He said: “I pay deaf ears to those who criticize me because people always criticize what they don’t understand, and there is nothing you will do on earth that people won’t criticize you.

I see their comments as motivation to do more and grow more so in the end they will turn my fans.”

Speaking on how he was able to cope while in the coffin, Young C said he had some snacks as food and some water despite running out of water before the challenge was over. He stated: “Actually I had some snacks as food and also some water, even if I ran out of water before the challenge was over which made the challenge difficult for me. The greatest challenge I had under the ground was a lot of heat, hence there was no ventilation.”