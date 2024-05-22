Sanusi, Moghalu, Kpakol To Grace Rivers Economic Investment Summit

The 14th Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is among prominent financial experts expected to attend the 2-day Rivers State Economic Investment Summit.

The summit, which opens on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 to end Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Port Harcourt, the state capital, aims to showcase the investment opportunities and economic potential of Rivers State.

Briefing journalists at the government house on Monday, Rivers State Information and Communications Commissioner, Warisenibo Joseph Johnson, stated that the summit is part of the one-year anniversary celebration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration.

The event is anticipated to attract a diverse array of stakeholders, including policymakers, business leaders, and investors.

In addition to Emir Sanusi, the summit will feature the participation of renowned political economist and former Presidential Candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu. Moghalu, who has extensive experience in economic and financial matters, will chair the first day of the summit.

Another key figure expected to attend is Dr. Magnus Lekara Kpakol, a Nigerian-American economic and business strategist. Kpakol will co-chair the summit alongside Moghalu, bringing his expertise and global perspective to the discussions.

The Rivers State Information Commissioner, who was accompanied by two former Information Commissioners, Ibim Semenitari and Emma Okah, emphasized the significance of the summit in showcasing the state’s economic potential and attracting investment.

According to the Commissioner, the Economic Investment Summit will be structured around six thematic areas, each with a corresponding panel discussion.

The first panel will focus on Inclusive Education and Technology, exploring the topic of Leveraging Education, Technology, and Women Empowerment. The second panel will delve into Manufacturing and Industrialization, with a focus on Attracting Investment in Manufacturing Strategy for Collaboration and Partnership.

The third panel will address the Ease of Doing Business, discussing the Impact of Government Regulations in Enhancing the Ease of Doing Business in Rivers State.

The fourth panel will cover Infrastructural Development and Renewable Energy, examining Rivers State as an Investment Destination for Development Initiatives.

The fifth panel will explore the Blue Economy, with the topic of Harnessing the Blue Economy Investment Opportunities for Sustainable Coastal and Marine Sector Growth.

The sixth panel will focus on the Creative Economy, discussing Today’s Investment Opportunities in the Creative Sector.

Finally, the seventh panel will tackle Economic Growth and Development, with the topic of Catalyzing Economic Growth and Development Strategies for Security, Sustainability, and Inclusive Prosperity.

The Commissioner emphasized that the summit will feature notable speakers and experts who will provide valuable insights and guidance on these thematic areas, with the ultimate goal of positioning Rivers State as a premier destination for business and investment.

He emphasized that the summit is aimed at positioning Rivers State as open for business and attracting investment. The commissioner expressed optimism that the summit will result in both short-term and long-term gains, including major investment decisions, the resuscitation of state assets, and an overall improvement in the state’s business climate and investment attractiveness.