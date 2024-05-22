Fubara Promises To Transform Health Sector To Desired Height

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said that the Rivers State health sector performed below the benchmark of the Nigeria Governors Forum assessment report released recently.

Governor Fubara who spoke at the commissioning of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road on Saturday, noted that the report which is for a period before his administration justifies why his government is passionate about education, healthcare and agriculture.

“We know that we must have done other things, but those key sectors have not been adequately attended to. So, we promise our people that in the next six months there will be a total change in the health sector of our state.”

While acknowledging the efforts of those who initiated the unity road which includes Sir Dr. Peter Odili, the governor stated that the most important thing is that after 24 years the section of the road that connects the Andoni people to the rest of other local government areas such as Khana and Opobo/Nkoro has become a reality, adding that the cost for the road project has been fully paid without owing the contractor.

Governor Fubara thanked the people of Andoni for their support right from the electioneering time till date and announced the immediate extension of the road project from Ngo town to Oyorokoto a popular fishing community in Andoni Local Government Area.

“I am also aware that we have other issues in the other communities in Andoni. Some of them are flooding issues which is even the most critical issue. We are going to do something about it.”

The governor further asked the people to continue to support the federal government especially in protecting the economic resources in their area.

“I am happy when our leader mentioned the activities of oil wells here without interruptions. I was impressed by it. It shows that we are contributing and understand the meaning of peace.”

He charged the people to continue to show good faith in the governance of the country as the success of the centre will definitely translate to the successes of the states and local government areas.

In his description of the project, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Engr Atamea Briggs applauded the governor for completing the Andoni section of the unity road which has taken several years to build.

He said the 27.52 kilometers road with three bridges was re-awarded to Monier Construction Company Limited in July 2023 and completed within 5 months with the entire revised cost of N11.1billion paid to the contractor without any debt.

On his part the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Monier Construction Company Limited, Senator John Azuta Mbata commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for giving the company the opportunity to carryout the road project and also thanked the communities for their support to complete the road.

Earlier, the member representing the Andoni and Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Awajinombek Abiante in his welcome address commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for having the interest of the people at heart which necessitated his completing the Andoni section of the unity road.

He expressed joy that after 24 years the people of Andoni can now drive to Ngo town and further pleaded with the governor to extend his developmental strides to other parts of the local government area especially taking the road to Oyorokoto a major fishing community in the state.

Also speaking, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and an indigene of the area, Prince Uche Secondus thanked the governor for his commitment in completing the road and paid glowing tribute to Sir Dr Peter Odili for initiating the unity road that has finally got to Ngo town, the headquarters of the Andoni Local Government Area. He pleaded for more development in the area especially as the LGA hosts several oil wells that contribute to the wealth of the nation without interruptions by the people.