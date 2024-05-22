Rivers Police Command Arrests Private Security Personnel Over Car Theft

The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested a private security personnel, Meshark Monday aged 27 years,a native of Ogoni who specializes in car theft.

SP Grace Iringe Koko spokeperson for the the Rivers State Police Command in a statement last Monday said the suspect was apprehended by crack operatives of the Olu Obansajo Division.

SP Koko explained that the suspect was driving a Toyota Corolla along Olu Obasanjo and his suspicious maneuvers caught the attention of the officers as he attempted to evade the Policemen near the G.R.A junction.

She didclosed that after a high-speed chase onto Aba road, the suspect was successfully apprehended.

“During interrogation, Monday, a security officer at Geepap Mobile Company, confessed to his crime. Despite working there for two years, he had concealed his driving skills.

He admitted succumbing to temptation when hunger struck at midnight, stealing a customer’s car parked for maintenance to sell and improve his life.

“Upon contacting Geepap’s General Manager, Mr. Godfrey, it was revealed that Monday’s driving abilities were unknown, as the stolen vehicle was undergoing repairs.

The case has been charged to court. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend Monday’s accomplices in the car theft ring” SP Koko said. Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State CP Olatunji Disu has urged individuals to install security cameras and alarms to prevent such incidents outside of working hours.