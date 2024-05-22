Remaining Wike’s Loyalists Dump Gov Fubara’s Cabinet

A second wave of resignations hit Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration last week as seven commissioners loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, have stepped down.

In December 2023, nine commissioners resigned at the peak of a political crisis but were reappointed after President Bola Tinubu intervened. However, with unresolved differences, seven of these commissioners have now resigned again from the state Executive Council.

The commissioners who resigned are: Commissioner for Works, George Kelly, Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, Commissioner for Education, Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner for Special Projects, Emeka Woke, Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adango, Commissioner for Transport, Jacobson Mbina, and Commissioner for Social Welfare & Rehabilitation, Inime Aguma.

Notably, two of the former commissioners have already secured Federal Government appointments. George Kelly has been appointed Director General of the Border Communities Development Agency, while Emeka Woke is now the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority. Governor Fubara, viewing the exit of Mr. Wike’s loyalists as a positive development, has swiftly sworn in Mr. Dagogo Iboroma as the new Commissioner for Justice.