Deputy Commissioner Of Police Dies At Force Hqrs

Tragedy struck at the Force Headquarters, FHQ, in Abuja on Monday as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abubakar Muhammad Guri of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) was reportedly found dead.

It was gathered that the deceased reportedly slumped and died shortly after entering his office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, without showing any signs of ailment.

According to an eyewitness account, the late DCP, in his uniform, slumped on his seat in his office and was quickly taken for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.

The source reported, “Some officers rushed him to the hospital and even before reaching there, he had already passed away.”

The incident sparked discussion among police personnel within the complex, as the atmosphere suddenly turned mournful and silent. As of press time, no official statement had been released about the incident, as arrangements were still being made to brief the family.