PSC Releases List Of 10,000 Successful Police Recruits

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved and released the list of 10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the constable and specialist cadres of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement on Tuesday, PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani announced that the commission worked with relevant stakeholders, including the Nigeria Police Force, the National Assembly, and the Federal Character Commission, to ensure fairness and equity in the recruitment process.

The recruitment drive, aimed at enhancing the capacity and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force, saw 9,000 applicants selected for General Duty and 1,000 for the Specialists cadre. Ani emphasized that the selection ensured an equitable spread across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

The rigorous recruitment process began with a call for online applications from October 15 to November 26, 2023, during which 609,886 applications were received. Of these, 416,323 applicants met the initial requirements and were shortlisted for physical and document screening held in January 2024. Following this stage, 171,956 applicants were eligible for Computer-Based Tests (CBT) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Successful candidates from the CBT, totaling 15,447 for General Duty and 55,645 for Specialists, underwent further medical screening and practical tests. The final selection comprised 9,000 General Duty and 1,000 Specialist recruits.

PSC Chairman Dr. Solomon Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police, highlighted the meticulous and inclusive nature of the recruitment process, which adhered to the National Assembly’s directive for a representative and diverse police force.

Each local government area had 10 candidates selected, ensuring geographical balance.

Arase expressed optimism about the new recruits, emphasizing their role in the future of Nigeria’s security. He also assured that the process reflected integrity, transparency, and excellence.

The list of successful candidates is available on the PSC’s dedicated webpage, accessible via computers and mobile devices at www.policeservicecommission.cloud.

For complaints or inquiries, applicants can contact the PSC recruitment help desk through WhatsApp at 08094767777 and 09031318499.

The PSC Chairman noted that the release of the list complies with the Nigeria Data Protection Act of 2023 to ensure the confidentiality and security of the recruits’ personal data.