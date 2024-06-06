Tanker Explosion Claims Lives In Port Harcourt

Two persons were confirmed dead when a tanker suspected to be carrying Liquefied Natural Gas exploded at the Obiri-Ikwerre flyover along the East-West on the outskirts of Port Harcourt in Rivers state.

Eyewitness accounts that the explosion occurred at about 9:25 am when the tanker upturned while trying to negotiate the bypass at the flyover and immediately went up in flames crushing a salon car with two occupants inside.

This came after a month when a fuel-laden tanker exploded along the Eleme axis of the East-West Road claiming about five lives and burnt over 60 cars.

In the latest incident, an eyewitness said two occupants of the car were trapped before they could escape and were roasted.

He stated, “My office is just close by here. It was a terrible sight. Two persons inside a salon car parked nearby were burnt beyond recognition.

“The tanker was trying to negotiate through the flyover when it fell and the explosion occurred.”

The Obiri-Kwere flyover leads to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in the Ikwerre local government area of the state.

Another eyewitness who simply gave his name as Lucky said the sound of the explosion spread to residential areas near the flyover and caused panic.

He stated “It was about past 9 am that I was driving towards the University of Port Harcourt that I saw the flames.

“I quickly made a u-turn because I was driving. Many vehicles started making a detour to avoid the scene of the fire, somewhere even videoing the fire with their phones”.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident and the casualty figure.

Iringe-Koko, stated, “Yes I can confirm that two persons died in the tanker fire. Myself and the Commissioner of Police are on the ground as I speak to you.

“The fire has been put out but the area is still dangerous because the gas is still licking. “So motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid any further casualty. The investigation is ongoing. “