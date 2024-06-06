There’s Light Now In Rivers State, Fmr Comm. Declares

A former Commissioner for Budget &: Economic Planning in Rivers state during the administration of Dr Peter Odili, Chief Mike Ejims Enwukwe has declared that Rivers state is witnessing greater light. “We are happy there is greater light in Rivers state”; he emphasized.

He made the declaration over the weekend in Elelenwo his country home during the burial of his late mother, Deaconess Roseline Nnenda Enwukwe who died at the age of 90 years.

He specifically that the emergence of Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the governor at this point in time was not a mistake but a divine providence for a purpose, adding that with his leadership style and determinationb to succeed, the state will witness tremendous transformation in the coming months. He urged all and sundry to support the Fubara administration.

In his sermon at the funeral of the late matriach, Revd Stephen Amadi of the Royal Apostolic Restoration Outreach who preached at the occasion harped on the need for humanity to establish worthy legacies to be remembered with even as they prepare for heaven as the ultimate destination.

The man of God made it clear that death is the only equalizer of human beings as it visits everyone unannounced and takes its target without given it chance for preparation. “It is only in death that everyone’s size, length and width of the grave is the same. We should therefore be humbled and respect God’s convenant with humanity as a Supreme Being”. The Clergy prayed for the mourners to tap from the family’s longevity as a parting gift.

Political, Religious and Traditional leaders were there in their numbers to pay their last respect to the late matriach of the Enwukwe Royal Dynasty.

Among the guests of honour present at the event were the former Rivers state governor, Sir Dr Peter Odili and his wife, Justice Mary Odili (rtd).

Chief Enwukwe who is one of the leaders of the Simplified Movement in the area used the chance to appreciate all the guests who found time to come and mourn with the family at their moment of grief.

A biography read by member of the family described mama as a disciplinarian who ensured that all her children were not only given quality education but directed to the way of the Lord. “Mama was a dutiful mother and a loving wife and will be mostly remembered as a diligent community woman leader who impacted the society ” he said. There were cultural groups and women dancing groups to bid farewell to the late heroine.