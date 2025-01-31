Clinical Sinner Sweeps Past Zverev To Retain Australian Open Title

A clinical Jannik Sinner cruised past Alexander Zverev to defend his Australian Open title on Sunday, further solidifying his place as the dominant force in men’s tennis.

The 23-year-old Italian triumphed in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, in a tense final between the two highest-ranked players, celebrating by raising his arms and looking to the sky in gratitude on Rod Laver Arena.

With this victory, Sinner made history as the first Italian, man or woman, to win three Grand Slam titles, surpassing the legendary Nicola Pietrangeli.

The emphatic win also placed him in elite company, joining Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic as the only men to successfully defend their Melbourne Park titles this century.

For Zverev, however, it was another heart-wrenching defeat in a Grand Slam final. The 27-year-old German remains one of the world’s top players to have never won a major, as he fell short again in his third Grand Slam final appearance.

“We worked so hard to get back to this position. It’s an amazing feeling to share this moment with all of you,” Sinner said, referring to his coaching team.

He also offered words of encouragement to Zverev.

“A tough day for you. You’re an incredible player. Keep believing in yourself because all of us—players, coaches, everyone involved in the sport—know how strong you are, not just as a player, but as a person,” he said. “Keep pushing, keep working hard, because we all believe you’ll lift one of these very soon.”

Once again, Sinner demonstrated his mental fortitude, with his victory coming amid an ongoing doping case. He faces an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in 2024.

WADA is seeking a lengthy ban, though Sinner denies any wrongdoing, with a hearing set for April at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Despite the controversy hanging over him, Sinner remained focused, securing his 19th career title and extending his remarkable winning streak to 21 matches.

“I’m standing here next to this trophy and can’t even touch it, I’ll be honest,” said Zverev. “But congratulations to Jannik. You more than deserve it.

You’re by far the best player in the world. I was hoping to be more competitive today, but you’re just too good. It’s as simple as that.”

Last year, Sinner needed five sets to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win his first Grand Slam, but there was little doubt in this match.

Sinner started strong, firing off a statement ace and easily winning his first two service games to love, while Zverev struggled to find his rhythm. The German fought back to save two break points and hold for 2-2, but Sinner soon took control. The decisive break came in the eighth game when Zverev saved three break points, only to be undone by a fourth after Sinner hit a scorching passing shot to go 5-3 up. Sinner wrapped up the set in 46 minutes and continued to apply pressure in the second.