Impeachment Saga: Rivers Civil Servants Back Fubara

Civil servants in Rivers State, under the auspices of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, NCSU, have thrown their weight behind the Governor of the State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, following recent moves to impeach him.

The civil servants, who gave this indication in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by the Chairman of NCSU, Rivers State Council, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, said civil servants are solidly behind the Governor and are in solidarity with him, and condemned in strong terms moves by some members of the State House of Assembly to impeach him.

They also condemned utterances and statements credited to some politicians in the State, who described themselves as members of the Rivers Elders Forum, in the wake of the impeachment saga, describing their comments as provocative and unbecoming.

The workers explained that their unalloyed support for Governor Fubara in this trying moment, is not far-fetched, as his administration has kept faith with civil servants in the State since assuming office in terms of regular and prompt payment of salaries and pensions and gratuities to retirees, as well as the implementation of promotion of workers.

They noted with delight that the Civil Service was the Governor’s primary constituency before his election to the exalted position of the Governor of the State, and called on Rivers people to rally round him to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

While expressing shock and disappointment over the comments credited to the Rivers Elders Forum, the statement said, “the leadership of the Nigeria Civil Service Union in Rivers State led by Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah wishes to categorically state that civil servants are frightened by the provocative utterances and statements issued by some politicians who described themselves as Rivers State Elders Forum.We unequivocally state that what Rivers State needs now is peace and not taking sides.”

The statement further indicated that civil servants are always at the receiving end and the worst hit, whenever political crisis of the nature looming in the State arises, and, therefore, urged the Rivers Elders Forum to give peace a chance.

Osumah further said in an interview that he had expected the so called elders to broker peace between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, the Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike rather than taking sides and creating more political tension in the State, particularly against the backdrop that what is happening between the duo is believed to be a problem between a father and a son.

The NCSU chairman emphasised that what is paramount at this time is peace to enable the Governor concentrate and deliver the dividends of democracy to Rivers people, instead of distracting him from accomplishing his administration’s goals, dreams and vision.

He reiterated that Governor Fubara has started well, as he has approached governance with a sense of responsibility, commitment and dedication.

While calling on civil servants to continue to support the present administration and pray fervently for the Governor to succeed in office, Osumah expressed optimism that Governor Fubara would overcome and surmount the current travails and challenges, stressing that civil servants would be the greatest beneficiaries of the Fubara administration, the Governor being one of their own.

He gave the Governor kudos for visiting the Songhai Farms with the intention of reactivating and resuscitating it, saying when fully operational, the facility would provide jobs to the teeming youths of the State as well as serve as a viable revenue earner for the State.

He also commended Governor Fubara for the ongoing renovation of the State Secretariat Complex, which he said was in a terrible state of disrepair before now, contending that renovating it is a worthwhile initiative since a clean environment also aids productivity.

The labour leader equally applauded the ongoing employment of Rivers people into the State Civil Service, and appealed to Governor Fubara not to be distracted by the events of the few weeks but be rather emboldened by them in providing the dividends of democracy to the people.