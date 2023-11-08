Metro

Varsity Don Loses Brother

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read
Mr Nathaniel Chimezie Dike

The Deputy Dean of the  Faculty of Law of the Rivers State University and Professor of Energy and Comparative Law, Prof Samuel Chisa Dike, has lost his elder brother, Mr Nathaniel Chimezie Dike to the cold hands of death. Mr Nathaniel Chimezie Dike died after a brief illness in July 2023.

He was a devout Christian and a retired Senior Statician of the Federal Ministry of Statistics. He was an industrious, hard working, loving, kind and caring father.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Chinyere Nath-Dike and four children, among several relations including Prof Samuel Chisa Dike, the President  of the Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria(AELN).

In a statement issued by the Enose family and signed by the deceased’s first son, Mr Chidi Nath-Dike on behalf of the family, his remains will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 11, 2023 after a commendation service at his residence in Omuordu Ubima Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. The service of songs is scheduled for Thursday, November 9, 2023  at the Mountain of Fire Ministries, Aba Road, Port Harcourt by 4pm; and wake keep on Friday, November 10, 2023 at his residence in Omuordu Ubima  Community. Interment is on Saturday by 10 am, same venue at Omuordu Ubima.

Mr Nathaniel Chimezie Dike was 64 years old.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Nigerian Sensation, Fazzy, Takes Turkish Music Scene By Storm

24 mins ago

Impeachment Saga: Rivers Civil Servants Back Fubara

1 hour ago

Female UNIPORT Student Found Dead In Her Apartment

2 days ago

ONELGA Council Boss Reassures On Sports Development

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button