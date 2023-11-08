Varsity Don Loses Brother

The Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Rivers State University and Professor of Energy and Comparative Law, Prof Samuel Chisa Dike, has lost his elder brother, Mr Nathaniel Chimezie Dike to the cold hands of death. Mr Nathaniel Chimezie Dike died after a brief illness in July 2023.

He was a devout Christian and a retired Senior Statician of the Federal Ministry of Statistics. He was an industrious, hard working, loving, kind and caring father.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Chinyere Nath-Dike and four children, among several relations including Prof Samuel Chisa Dike, the President of the Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria(AELN).

In a statement issued by the Enose family and signed by the deceased’s first son, Mr Chidi Nath-Dike on behalf of the family, his remains will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 11, 2023 after a commendation service at his residence in Omuordu Ubima Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. The service of songs is scheduled for Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the Mountain of Fire Ministries, Aba Road, Port Harcourt by 4pm; and wake keep on Friday, November 10, 2023 at his residence in Omuordu Ubima Community. Interment is on Saturday by 10 am, same venue at Omuordu Ubima.

Mr Nathaniel Chimezie Dike was 64 years old.